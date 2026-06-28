Pittsburgh Sports Now
Pitt/WPIAL Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook
Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.
*Sunday afternoon, Pine-Richland 2027 kicker Landon Brown closed his recruitment by making a commitment to Navy.
The talented kicker has worked hard over last year plus to improve his game while also traveling to compete in various prospect camps to increase his profile. Over the last few months, Brown has traveled to West Virginia, Temple, Penn State, Pitt, Kent State, Northwestern, UNLV, Purdue and Michigan.
Before deciding ton Navy, Brown also held an offer from Air Force.
*Kiski Area 2028 4-star offensive lineman Nick Anderson receives his latest Power 4 offers from Georgia Tech. Anderson also holds Power 4 offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Maryland, UCLA, LSU, Stanford and Wisconsin.
*Some local basketball recruiting news as Chartiers Valley 2028 guard Lucas Federico receives an offer from Penn State. This becomes Federico’s first power conference offers and second D-1 offer (LaSalle).
*Former Neshannock softball star Addy Frye has announced that she’s leaving Providence and entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Frye will have 3 seasons of eligibility remaining.
*Duquesne men’s basketball has extended an offer to 2027 guard Jaise Greaves from Notre Dame Prep (Connecticut).
*Ringgold 2027 athlete Demetri Lowe has made a commitment to Youngstown State. Lowe (6’3″, 185-pound) plays both wide receiver and defensive back at Ringgold. Lowe received his offer from the Youngstown State staff while on an unofficial visit back in March.
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