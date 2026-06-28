Pitt/WPIAL Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.

*Sunday afternoon, Pine-Richland 2027 kicker Landon Brown closed his recruitment by making a commitment to Navy.



The talented kicker has worked hard over last year plus to improve his game while also traveling to compete in various prospect camps to increase his profile. Over the last few months, Brown has traveled to West Virginia, Temple, Penn State, Pitt, Kent State, Northwestern, UNLV, Purdue and Michigan.

Before deciding ton Navy, Brown also held an offer from Air Force.

*Kiski Area 2028 4-star offensive lineman Nick Anderson receives his latest Power 4 offers from Georgia Tech. Anderson also holds Power 4 offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Maryland, UCLA, LSU, Stanford and Wisconsin.



*Some local basketball recruiting news as Chartiers Valley 2028 guard Lucas Federico receives an offer from Penn State. This becomes Federico’s first power conference offers and second D-1 offer (LaSalle).

Luca Federico

6’6 2028 Guard

Chartiers Valley (PA)



– Knock-down shooter

– Improving play-maker

– Length causes havoc defensively (2.3 steals/blocks per game)

– Lots of room to grow 📈



Early offer from LaSalle, more on the way…@3SSBCircuit pic.twitter.com/Z2zoaRPQ5D — Wildcat Select (@WildcatSelect) April 30, 2026

*Former Neshannock softball star Addy Frye has announced that she’s leaving Providence and entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Frye will have 3 seasons of eligibility remaining.

After conversations with my parents and lot of prayers, I have decided to enter the Transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left. I am thankful for my time spent at Providence College and all the relationships I made. I am grateful for the coaches and staff at Providence. I… pic.twitter.com/0fNDxHt7dc — Addyson Frye (@addysonfrye08) June 22, 2026

*Duquesne men’s basketball has extended an offer to 2027 guard Jaise Greaves from Notre Dame Prep (Connecticut).

@JaiseGreaves highlights tape at @PRO16League Class of 2027 guard pic.twitter.com/S5eoC6eya8 — Notre Dame Prep Boys Basketball (@NDLancersbball) April 22, 2025

*Ringgold 2027 athlete Demetri Lowe has made a commitment to Youngstown State. Lowe (6’3″, 185-pound) plays both wide receiver and defensive back at Ringgold. Lowe received his offer from the Youngstown State staff while on an unofficial visit back in March.











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