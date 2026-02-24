Pitt WR Commit Plans Official Visit for Big 10 Program

Three-star Pitt wide receiver commit Jacob Thomas is filling out his visit schedule for the spring and summer, and it will include an official to a Big 12 program.

The Charles W Flanagan (Fla.) prospect will head to Purdue for an official visit from June 5-7.

Thomas previously announced that he will be in Pittsburgh for his official visit with the Panthers from May 28-30. It will be his first time visiting the Pitt program in person.

Pitt picked up a commitment from Thomas back in March of 2025 and has since added 14 Power Four offers from the likes of Miami, Purdue, Louisville, Nebraska, Auburn and others. Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell visiting Thomas in home back in January.

The 5-10, 165-pound Thomas is ranked as the No. 73 wide receiver in the 2027 class, per the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Thomas told Pittsburgh Sports Now in January that he looks to visit Florida State, Louisville, Purdue, UCF and others during the spring visit window.

Check out the Hudl highlights of Thomas here.