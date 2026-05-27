Pitt Wrestling Receives Largest Donation in Program History

In today’s age of college athletics, programs in all sports need to raise money in order to have a chance to be competitive and ultimately to have any chance of winning.



On Wednesday, the Pitt wrestling program received a gift that will be a huge help towards the future of the program.



The Pitt Athletics Department and the Panther Club announced a $3 million philanthropic gift earmarked for the Pitt wrestling program. The anonymous contribution becomes the largest single donation in the history of the Pitt wrestling program.



Pitt says that this $3 million will provide essential financial support for the program, including operational expenses, increased investment in the holistic student-athlete experience and additional athletic scholarships.



“As the financial landscape of college athletics continues to shift, leadership gifts such as this are vital to the long-term sustainability and viability of all of our programs to remain competitive and support our student-athletes,” said Pitt athletic director Allen Greene in a press release. “We are deeply grateful to this donor for their extraordinary generosity and their commitment to our student-athletes and coaches. We trust this gift will inspire others to step forward, allowing us to ensure continued stability for our programs and the ability to continue providing a transformational student-athlete experience here at Pitt.”



Pitt wrestling coach Keith Gavin added in the release: “We’re incredibly grateful for this gift and the belief it represents in our program, our student-athletes, and the future of wrestling here. This is a transformational moment for us, and we are committed to honoring this gift every day.”



Under the leadership of Gavin, Pitt wrestling has produced four national semifinalists, three finalists and one national champion with six consecutive top 30 finishes at the NCAA Championships. Pitt clinched a share of the ACC dual title in 2023 and earned second-place finishes at the ACC Championships during 2025 and 2020 seasons.





