Pitt's Freshman All-American CB Shawn Lee Jr. to Return for 2026

Just last week, Pitt true freshman Shawn Lee Jr. was set to enter the transfer portal and pursue other options, but that has changed and he will return to the Panthers for 2026.

Lee, an On3 True Freshman All-American in 2025, posted on Instagram that he is returning to Pitt.

Pittsburgh Sports Now has learned per a team source that Lee never officially entered his name in the transfer portal and his preference was to play for Pitt in 2026.

On3’s Hayes Fawcett originally reported back on Jan. 1 that Lee was intending to enter the portal.

Lee had an outstanding rookie season in college and was named honorable mention All-ACC. The 5-10, 180-pound Lee appeared in 13 games with 31 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one pick-six and four pass breakups. He made his first career start against West Virginia.

It’s a big development for the Panthers as they lose cornerbacks Tamon Lynum and Rashad Battle as they are out of eligibility. Lee’s return will allow him to compete for a starting CB role as a sophomore.

At cornerback, Shadarian Harrison, who will be a redshirt junior in 2026, is slated to return as well. Rashan Murray, Nigel Maynard and Zion Ferguson all still remain on the roster as well, along with incoming freshm Kentrail McRae.

Lee, a Harrisburg, Pa. native, took a postgrad year at Milford Academy after a standout career at Harrisburg High School. He was a consensus three-star corner with additional offers from Iowa State, NC State, UConn, Kent State and others.

Pitt Offseason Roster Tracker

Follow all of Pitt football’s offseason movement with Pittsburgh Sports Now‘s roster tracker here.

Offer Alert

Stay up to date on all the Pitt football news and intel from the staff at Pittsburgh Sports Now by becoming a premium member today. Take advantage of our current offer — receive a two-day trial for just $1. Click the image below to sign up!