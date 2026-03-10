Pitt's Lorenzo Carrier Named D1/National Player of Week

It’s been a tremendous start to the 2026 season for Pitt outfielder Lorenzo Carrier, who received some huge national recognition on Monday.



The redshirt senior was named the Golden Spikes/D1 Baseball National Player of the Week.

Pittsburgh's Lorenzo Carrier was UNSTOPPABLE at the plate last week to earn #GoldenSpikes x D1 Baseball Player of the Week honors 🔥



Carrier had a near perfect week as he went an incredible 13-for-15 (.867 average) with 19 RBI, 10 runs scored, five home runs, two triples, one double, 33 total bases and a slugging pct of 2.200.



For the season, Carrier is hitting .490 with 24 hits, 7 home runs, 4 doubles, 36 RBI and 53 total bases with a 1.082 slugging percentage. That slugging percentage and RBI total currently leads the ACC.

Carrier has been a huge reason for Pitt’s 12-2 start and current 8-game winning streak.



The Pitt Panthers continue their West Coast swing tonight as they take on Santa Clara, with a first pitch scheduled for 9 PM (eastern).