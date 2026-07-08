Pitt's Olivia Babcock ACC Female Athlete of the Year

Another chapter was added to the legendary career of Pitt volleyball superstar Olivia Babcock.



This afternoon, Babcock was named the Mary Garber Award recipient as the ACC Female Athlete of the Year, becoming the first volleyball player to receive this honor.



Babcock also joins Kenny Pickett as the only Pitt athletes to ever receive this honor.



Duke basketball star Cameron Boozer was named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year.

This becomes the latest award that Babcock received during her historic junior season at Pitt.

-AVCA National Player of the Year

-ACC Player of the Year

-AVCA East Coast Region Player of the Year

-First Team All-American

-First Team All-ACC

-Pittsburgh NCAA Regional MVP

-Volleyball Honda Award Winner

-AAU Sullivan Award Finalist

-Broke Pitt’s single-season record with 646 kills

-Broke Pitt’s single match kills’ record twice



Babcock returns to Pitt for her senior season and will be looking to accomplish one achievement that’s alluded her and the Panthers program- win a NCAA Volleyball championship.



Pitt will open the 2026 season by taking part in the AVCA First Serve Showcase on August 23rd in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. On the 23rd, Pitt will take on Kentucky followed by a match on August 24th against Xavier.



Following that, the Panther program will host a major event that will be televised on ESPN and ESPN2. Pitt will take on Kansas and Wisconsin in the Open Spike Classic. This two-day event will take place on August 28th and 30th at the Peterson Events Center.







