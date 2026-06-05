Pitt's Opponent Announced for ACC/SEC Challenge

Slowly but surely the opponents for the Pitt 2026-27 men’s basketball are being revealed; the latest being an SEC foe.



Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports has revealed the matchups for the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge, and it appears as though Pitt is going on the road.



Per Rothstein, Pitt will travel to take on the Missouri Tigers with the game scheduled to take place Tuesday, December 1. Three years ago, Pitt hosted Missouri at The Pete.

Really tough draw for Pitt, Missouri had one of my favorite portals and is my sleeper in the SEC this season, they have the best incoming freshman guard Jason Crowe Jr (5 ⭐️) and had an overall amazing offseason adding a lot of size:



F Jamier Jones (Providence)

F Bryson Tiller… https://t.co/I46dokJ1vL — Dustin Bleiweis (@Dueycbb) June 5, 2026

This becomes the 5th known opponent for Pitt this coming season.

Pitt Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Opponents:

vs. West Virginia

vs. Villanova

DePaul (Fort Myers Classic)

Oklahoma (Fort Myers Classic)

at Missouri











