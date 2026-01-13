Pitt's Rashad Battle Accepts Invite to American Bowl

Pitt defensive back Rashad Battle has received an opportunity to impress NFL scouts and to improve his NFL Draft status.



Battle has accepted an invitation to participate in the American Bowl, a postseason All-Star game featuring 120 draft picks what are projected to be selected on the third day of the 2026 NFL Draft.

After injuries shortened both his 2022 and 2023 seasons, the native of Fairburn, Georgia went on to play in 22 games over the last 2 seasons for Pitt.



This season, Battle started 11 games, making a career-high 42 tackles along with 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 5 pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

In 2024, Battle started 10 games and finished with 36 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery and 8 pass breakups. His best game came against California where he registered a career-high 7 tackles and a tackle for loss.



The American Bowl takes place in Lakeland, Florida on January 22 at 8 PM and will be televised on the NFL Network.