Plenty of WPIAL Football Recruits Staying Home

The second National Signing Day for the Class of 2026 had a huge local flavor for WPIAL recruits.



On Wednesday, a number of WPIAL football players made the decision to stay close to home and play for some of the local colleges in Western Pennsylvania.



Four local programs that had a lot of success signing local players were Duquesne, Robert Morris, Slippery Rock and Clarion.



Here’s a rundown of some of the WPIAL players that will be playing their college football locally:



DUQUESNE DUKES:

*Jack Kopas, WR, Hempfield High School.



*Preston Simko, WR, North Catholic High School.



*Will Hosick, Long-Snapper, Hickory High School.



*Jalen Neals, WR, Pine-Richland High School.



*Jackson Steiner, OL, Mt. Lebanon High School.



*Jino Mozzocio, DB, Neshannock High School.



*Drew Cook, WR, South Allegheny High School.



*Myles Walker, WR, Central Valley High School.



*Will Martin, LB, Seton-LaSalle High School.



*Santino LaMolinare, OL, Bethel Park High School.



ROBERT MORRIS COLONIALS:

*Myles Turner, CB, Moon High School.



*James Gardner, LS, Upper St. Clair High School.



*Tyler Borombozin, K, Blackhawk High School.



SLIPPERY ROCK FOOTBALL:

*Qalil Goode, Aliquippa High School



*Lester Longmire, Aliquippa High School



*Qualin Davis, New Castle High School



*Chase Lemmon, New Castle High School



*Jeff Thompson, Clairton High School



*Michael Ruffin, Clairton High School



*Taris Wooding, Clairton High School



*Donte Wright, Clairton High School



*Ben Strickin, Plum High School



*Jaylen Stanford, Westinghouse High School



*Ethan Campoli, Canon MacMillian High School



*David Dennison, Bethel Park High School



*Lucas Gerkovac, Central Valley High School



*Caden Halajco, Montour High School



*Austin Knox, Moon High School



*Joseph Lutz, North Hills High School



*Cayden Parker, Seneca Valley High School



CLARION FOOTBALL:

Clarion had a MONSTER class in the WPAIL signing 22 players.



