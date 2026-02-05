Skip to main content
Pittsburgh
Plenty of WPIAL Football Recruits Staying Home

by: Mike Vukovcan1 hour agoPghSportsNow

The second National Signing Day for the Class of 2026 had a huge local flavor for WPIAL recruits.

On Wednesday, a number of WPIAL football players made the decision to stay close to home and play for some of the local colleges in Western Pennsylvania.

Four local programs that had a lot of success signing local players were Duquesne, Robert Morris, Slippery Rock and Clarion.

Here’s a rundown of some of the WPIAL players that will be playing their college football locally:

DUQUESNE DUKES:
*Jack Kopas, WR, Hempfield High School.

*Preston Simko, WR, North Catholic High School.

*Will Hosick, Long-Snapper, Hickory High School.

*Jalen Neals, WR, Pine-Richland High School.

*Jackson Steiner, OL, Mt. Lebanon High School.

*Jino Mozzocio, DB, Neshannock High School.

*Drew Cook, WR, South Allegheny High School.

*Myles Walker, WR, Central Valley High School.

*Will Martin, LB, Seton-LaSalle High School.

*Santino LaMolinare, OL, Bethel Park High School.


ROBERT MORRIS COLONIALS:
*Myles Turner, CB, Moon High School.

*James Gardner, LS, Upper St. Clair High School.

*Tyler Borombozin, K, Blackhawk High School.

SLIPPERY ROCK FOOTBALL:
*Qalil Goode, Aliquippa High School

*Lester Longmire, Aliquippa High School

*Qualin Davis, New Castle High School

*Chase Lemmon, New Castle High School

*Jeff Thompson, Clairton High School

*Michael Ruffin, Clairton High School

*Taris Wooding, Clairton High School

*Donte Wright, Clairton High School

*Ben Strickin, Plum High School

*Jaylen Stanford, Westinghouse High School

*Ethan Campoli, Canon MacMillian High School

*David Dennison, Bethel Park High School

*Lucas Gerkovac, Central Valley High School

*Caden Halajco, Montour High School

*Austin Knox, Moon High School

*Joseph Lutz, North Hills High School

*Cayden Parker, Seneca Valley High School

CLARION FOOTBALL:


