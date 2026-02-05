Plenty of WPIAL Football Recruits Staying Home
The second National Signing Day for the Class of 2026 had a huge local flavor for WPIAL recruits.
On Wednesday, a number of WPIAL football players made the decision to stay close to home and play for some of the local colleges in Western Pennsylvania.
Four local programs that had a lot of success signing local players were Duquesne, Robert Morris, Slippery Rock and Clarion.
Here’s a rundown of some of the WPIAL players that will be playing their college football locally:
DUQUESNE DUKES:
*Jack Kopas, WR, Hempfield High School.
*Preston Simko, WR, North Catholic High School.
*Will Hosick, Long-Snapper, Hickory High School.
*Jalen Neals, WR, Pine-Richland High School.
*Jackson Steiner, OL, Mt. Lebanon High School.
*Jino Mozzocio, DB, Neshannock High School.
*Drew Cook, WR, South Allegheny High School.
*Myles Walker, WR, Central Valley High School.
*Will Martin, LB, Seton-LaSalle High School.
*Santino LaMolinare, OL, Bethel Park High School.
ROBERT MORRIS COLONIALS:
*Myles Turner, CB, Moon High School.
*James Gardner, LS, Upper St. Clair High School.
*Tyler Borombozin, K, Blackhawk High School.
SLIPPERY ROCK FOOTBALL:
*Qalil Goode, Aliquippa High School
*Lester Longmire, Aliquippa High School
*Qualin Davis, New Castle High School
*Chase Lemmon, New Castle High School
*Jeff Thompson, Clairton High School
*Michael Ruffin, Clairton High School
*Taris Wooding, Clairton High School
*Donte Wright, Clairton High School
*Ben Strickin, Plum High School
*Jaylen Stanford, Westinghouse High School
*Ethan Campoli, Canon MacMillian High School
*David Dennison, Bethel Park High School
*Lucas Gerkovac, Central Valley High School
*Caden Halajco, Montour High School
*Austin Knox, Moon High School
*Joseph Lutz, North Hills High School
*Cayden Parker, Seneca Valley High School
CLARION FOOTBALL: