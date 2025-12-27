Postgame Reaction: Narduzzi, Pitt Players Talk Military Bowl Loss

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Pitt football saw its 2025 season come to an end with a 23-17 loss to East Carolina in the Military Bowl.

The Panthers ended the season with an 8-5 overall record and 1-3 finish.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, tight end Justin Holmes and safety Javon McIntyre spoke after the game on the Panthers’ performance.

Watch the full press conference below:

