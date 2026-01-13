Purdue LB Alex Sanford Jr. Commits to Pitt

The Pitt Panthers have added their 15th transfer player this offseason with the commitment this morning of Alex Sanford Jr.



This becomes the 3rd team for the senior linebacker, who started his career with Arkansas before transferring to Purdue. This news was first reported by Chris Peak.



The 6’1″, 232-pound Sanford commits to Pitt following an official visit on Sunday and becomes the 2nd linebacker addition this off-season, joining former Memphis transfer Demarco Ward.

Sanford brings a veteran presence along with someone that’s produced at a Power 4 level. Last season with the Boilermakers, the junior started all 12 games collecting 46 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and played in 350 defensive snaps.

While at Arkansas, Sanford played in 23 games during his first two seasons, but all on special teams.

New Pitt linebacker coach Joe Bowen has what appears to be a deep and talented depth chart with Braylan Lovelace, Cameron Lindsey, Jayden Bonsu, Jeremiah Marcelin, Ward and Sanford.

Sanford graduated from Oxford High School in Mississippi. He was a consensus three-star prospect with additional offers from Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn, Memphis and others.