In the era of college football that we live in today, players announcing their return to a program is often just as important as a transfer committing to a new school.

That’s the case for Pitt with freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel, who officially announced his return to the Panthers for 2026 on Thursday.

It’s hard to imagine that Heintschel would leave Pitt after taking control of the starting quarterback role in 2025 as a freshman, but crazier things have happened. With speculation of offensive coordinator Kade Bell linked to other coordinator openings and teams willing to pay a large amount of money to quarterbacks, anything was possible.

All of that can be put to rest with Heintschel officially in the fold for next season. While it took some time for Heintschel to publicly announce that he was returning, the expectation was for him to always return. Pittsburgh Sports Now reported in December that Heintschel and Pitt agreed on a new compensation package late in the 2025 season.

Heintschel, a 6-2, 215-pounder from Oregon, Ohio, took over Pitt’s starting quarterback job as a true freshman after incumbent Eli Holstein was bench following a 2-2 start to the season.

Heintschel impressed immediately, throwing for 323 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in his collegiate starting debut against Boston College in which he was named the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week. He lifted Pitt to a five-game win streak that included a victory over then-ranked Florida State on the road. He earned ACC Quarterback of the Week in Week 7 and was a two-time ACC Rookie of the Week.

Pitt would go on to lose its final three out of four games to end the season. Heintschel completed 201-of-316 (63.6%) passes for 2,354 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season. He also added 88 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The freshman signal caller was also sacked 34 times, while losing two fumbles.

Heintschel was a three-year starter at Clay High School and finished with 7,322 passing yards and 79 touchdowns. As a senior, he completed 188-of-272 passes (69.1%) for 2,444 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also added 770 rushing yards and sic touchdowns as Clay won the 2024 NLL Cardinal Division championship.

Coming out of high school, Heintschel was a four-star recruit, according to Rivals, and was the No. 24 quarterback in the 2025 cycle.

Heintschel is the projected starter for 2026, while his primary backup is still too be determined. Holstein, Cole Gonzales and walk-on David Lynch all departed for the portal. Angelo Renda and Corey Dailey will be true freshman and walk-on Beau Jackson will be a redshirt freshman. The Panthers will look to add a piece to the quarterback room from the portal.

