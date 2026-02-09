Recent Push by Staff Places Pitt in Top 10 for OL Reed Gerken

Pitt made the cut for Perrysburg (Ohio) High 2027 three-star offensive lineman Reed Gerken as he revealed his top 10 programs Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Gerken trimmed his list down to Tennessee, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Stanford, Arkansas, Michigan State, NC State, Cincinnati and Pitt.

“They’ve done a really good job these past few months recruiting me by calling, texting and coming to my school twice to come see me,” Gerken told Pittsburgh Sports Now Monday. “I have a really good relationship with the staff and Coach Narduzzi as well. They’ve built a strong relationship over these past few weeks, which put them over a few other schools.”

The Panthers have been involved in Gerken’s recruitment since they became his second Power Four offer back in March of 2025. Gerken received the offer from area recruiter Tim Daoust while on campus for a visit during spring ball.

Daoust has maintained contact with Gerken throughout the past few months and recently paid a visit to the Ohio prospect in January.

The Panthers currently have four commitments in the 2027 class with three-star quarterback Kevin Verpaele, three-star running back Tyler Reid, three-star wide receiver Jacob Thomas and three-star interior offensive lineman Colin Urrea.

Gerken is ranked as the No. 32 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class, per Rivals.

Check out the Hudl highlights of Gerken here.