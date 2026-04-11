Recruiting News on Son of Former Pitt Great Jonathan Baldwin

Former Aliquippa High School standout wide receiver Jonathan Baldwin had a tremendous career at Pitt, which eventually led him to get drafted in the 1st round of the 2011 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.



Baldwin has a talented son that will play Power 4 football next season and he’s considering attending the same school as his father.



Jaden Baldwin is a 2027 3-star wide receiver from Chandler, Arizona, who announced some recruiting news on Friday night.



Baldwin cut down his list of offers and has released a Top 5 schools: Pitt, Penn State, Colorado, Iowa State and UNLV. Other schools that extended him an offer include Texas A&M, Oregon, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, Arizona State, Syracuse, Kansas State, Utah, Vanderbilt and Kansas.

Last season his high school team, Basha High School, won the state championship and Baldwin had 64 receptions for 820 yards and 7 touchdowns.

At this point, it appears Pitt is the only school that Baldwin has yet to set up an official visit with.



Baldwin’s Reported Official Visits:

UNLV: June 5-7

Penn State: June 8-10

Colorado: June 12-14

Iowa State: June 19-21



Pitt was the third D-1 program to extend Baldwin an offer back in December of 2023.



Jonathan Baldwin was a 5-star recruit from Aliquippa High School, that went on to play 3 seasons at Pitt before declaring early for the NFL Draft.



As a sophomore, Baldwin (6’4″, 230-pounds) made 54 receptions for 1,080 yards and 8 touchdowns. In his final season at Pitt, Baldwin had 55 catches for 822 yards and 5 touchdowns.











