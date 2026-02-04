Report: Greg Gattuso Set to Return to Duquesne

Former Duquesne football head coach Greg Gattuso is reportedly set to return to the program.



Doug Samuels from Football Scoop is reporting that the Duquesne program is working to bring Gattuso back in some capacity.



Gattuso has a long and successful track record as a defensive mind and Samuels says that the role for Gattuso could be in a “senior capacity overseeing the defense. We’re told that while the exact role could carry the defensive coordinator title, it could also be in a head coach of the defense tyle of role.”



In 2025, Gattuso worked as a senior defensive analyst at Penn State. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Albany for 11 seasons. During his time with the Great Danes, Gattuso led them to the school’s second-ever FCS playoff appearance and win in 2019.



In 2023, Albany finished the season 11-4 and 7-1 in the CAA, which was the best record in program history.



Prior to his long stint at Albany, Gattuso began his college coaching career at Duquesne, where he also enjoyed tremendous success. In 10 seasons with the Dukes, Gattuso’s teams went 97-32 and 67-7 in conference play.



His resume also includes assistant coaching stops at Pitt (tight ends and defensive line coach, as well as assistant head coach n 2008) along with time at Maryland.

Duquesne is currently in the market for a defensive coach following the departure of former defensive coordinator Mickey Jacobs, who left to become linebackers coach at UConn.