Report: Pitt Bringing Back Ronald Ramon as Assistant

Per multiple reports today, head coach Jeff Capel is bringing aboard former Pitt great Ronald Ramon to his 2026 coaching staff.



Earlier this week, Pitt made a change to their assistant coaching staff by dismissing long-time coaches Jason Capel and Tim O’Toole. Ramon will reportedly be taking the place of one of those two coaches.



Back in 2019, Capel hired Ramon as the Pitt assistant director of basketball operations. That job consisted of helping the coaching staff with recruiting visit logistics, alumni engagements and community service activities.



Ramon then left Pitt to join Fordham as an assistant coach in 2021, where he spent four seasons with the Rams in the Atlantic 10. Most recently, Ramon was hired by Iona men’s basketball coach Dan Geriot as an assistant coach.

Ramon has earned the reputation as a coach with a high-level basketball IQ, someone that’s elite at player development and with an outstanding ability to connect with his players.

Pitt fans will remember Ramon for his high-level shooting ability as well as being a key reason for the winning and glory days of Panther basketball. During his 4 seasons at Pitt, Ramon’s teams went 101-35, including 4 NCAA Tournament appearances and a Big East Championship in 2008.



The Bronx native finished with 1,096 points, 339 assists, 254 rebounds, 100 steals, while ranking among Pitt’s all-time leaders in 3-point shooting: 4th in both made three (233) and attempts (590) and 5th in assist-turnover ratio (2.04).

Following his playing days at Pitt, Ramon went on to have an 11-year professional career in South American, playing for teams in Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Venezuela. He also had multiple stints on the Dominican Republic National Team.



