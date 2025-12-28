Report: Ryan Manalac Leaving Pitt for UConn DC Job

Pitt football’s coaching staff is set to experience some offseason turnover with the linebackers job added to that list.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Pitt linebackers coach Ryan Manalac is taking the UConn defensive coordinator job with a reportedly two-year deal.

Sources: Pitt linebackers coach Ryan Manalac has agreed to a two-year deal to be UConn's new defensive coordinator. He spent the last four years at Pitt, coaching First Team All-American Kyle Louis. He’s the former defensive coordinator at Bucknell and Ohio Dominican. pic.twitter.com/kgdlJdTgye — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 28, 2025

The Manalac news comes just hours after the Panthers wrapped up an 8-5 season with a loss to East Carolina in the Military Bowl. He becomes the third Pitt coach to depart from the program with defensive coordinator Randy Bates retiring and special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski leaving for Auburn.

Manalac, who spent five years with the Panthers, transformed into one of Pitt’s most prominent assistant coaches between his recruitment and development of the program’s linebackers. He was a possible option to take over as the next Pitt defensive coordinator. Manalac joins new UConn head coach Jason Candle, who was previously at Toledo.

Manalac oversaw the growth of Kyle Louis into a 2024 First-Team All-American and All-ACC player. Louis is now preparing for the NFL Draft after declaring over a week ago.

Rasheem Biles has also become one of the best linebackers in the ACC and finished off the 2025 season with a game-high 16 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovered for a touchdown against ECU. Biles looks to be another NFL draft prospect.

Braylan Lovelace has also been a highly-productive player over the last three years for the Panthers.

Manalac also helped develop SirVocea Dennis into a fifth-round pick with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Brandon George, who was signed as a undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Manalac came to Pitt after two years at Bucknell as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, He also had stops at Ohio Dominican, Valparaiso and Michigan State.

