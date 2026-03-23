Robin Harmony Hired as New Pitt Women's Basketball Coach

Less than a month after firing Tory Verdi, Pitt AD Allen Greene has found the next person to lead the Pitt’s women’s basketball program.



This afternoon, the Pitt athletic department announced the hiring of Robin Harmony as the 11th head coach of Pitt women’s basketball.



The 64-year-old just completed a historic season as she led the College of Charleston (27-6) to the NCAA Women’s tournament for the first time in program history. They received a No 14 seed and lost to No. 3 Duke in the 1st round, 81-64.



The native of Hershey, Pennsylvania has been the head coach at the College of Charleston for 7 seasons and since 2023 has compiled a record of 74-24. Prior to her tenure at College of Charleston, Harmony was the head coach at Lamar for 6 seasons, where he had an overall record of 115-68.

“I am honored by the trust Athletic Director Allen Greene and Jen Tuscano have placed in me by selecting me to lead the University of Pittsburgh’s women’s basketball program,” said Harmony in a press release. “I look forward to recruiting exceptional student-athletes to one of the nation’s leading academic institutions with a proud athletic tradition; young women who will succeed in the classroom and compete at the highest level in the ACC. My promise to Pitt fans is to build a team that reflects the spirit of the University and the City of Pittsburgh with grit, determination and teamwork.”



“We are thrilled to welcome Robin Harmony to Pitt. Throughout this process, it was important for us to find someone who understands the value of connection with our student athletes, with our alumni, and with the broader Pitt community. Coach Harmony has built a reputation on forming meaningful relationships with student-athletes and leading with an athlete-centered philosophy that prioritizes their growth both on and off the court.”



Success is something that’s followed Harmony as both a coach and during her playing days at Miami, Fla. She played key role in the Hurricanes first 20-win season (24-15) back in 1980-81. She was later inducted into the school’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.





Harmony then served as an assistant coach at Miami three separate times, including as the associate head coach from 1993-2005.

Following a disastrous season both on and off the court, Greene made the decision to fire Verdi.



Pitt finished the 2025-26 season 8-23 and just 1-17 in ACC play. Since getting hired in 2023, Verdi wasn’t able to duplicate the same success he enjoyed at UMass, going just 29-66 with Pitt.

The University of Pittsburgh will formally introduce Harmony as the programs new head coach at a press conference on Friday at the Petersen Events Center.