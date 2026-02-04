Sanders Breaks Down New Role as Pitt Defensive Coordinator

PITTSBURGH — Just over a month ago, Pitt football promoted Cory Sanders as its new defensive coordinator.

Sanders, who spent eight years overseeing the Panthers’ safety unit, took over the defensive coordinator role for Randy Bates, who retired after the 2025 season.

On Wednesday, Sanders spoke for the first time with the media as the Panthers’ new defensive coordinator. He spoke on the first few weeks of his new role, what it means to coach under Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi and more.

Watch the full Sanders press conference below: