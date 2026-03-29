Saturday Night Pitt Football/WPIAL Recruiting News

Plenty of recruiting news throughout the world of college football as players were making unofficial visits, setting up official visit and we had a number of players making their college decisions.



Here’s a quick recap of the news involving Pitt and players in the WPIAL.



*2028 offensive lineman Roman Maurizio from Central Catholic High School received an offer from Kent State while making an unofficial visit. This becomes the first D-1 offer for Maurizio (6’6″, 280-pounds),

*Speaking of Central Catholic, their 4-star offensive tackle Jimmy Kalis made an unofficial visit on Friday to Georgia. Kalis has named a Top 6 of Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Texas, Clemson and Miami.

*Bishop Canevin 2027 3-star linebacker Minikon Johnson received an offer from Cincinnati while on an unofficial visit. Johnson now holds Power 4 offers from Cincinnati, West Virgina, Penn State, SMU, Maryland, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

*Pitt received a visit today from 2028 athlete Dre’Keim Abercrombie from East Liverpool, Ohio. Abercrombie is 6’4″, 215-pounds and holds D-1 offers from Akron, Miami of Ohio, Toledo, Kent State and Ball State.

*South Fayette 2029 athlete Aayden Wright received an offer from Syracuse today while making an unofficial visit. Wright (5’10”, 175-pounds) received an offer last weekend from Maryland and has also received an offer from UConn. He and Montour’s Archie Collins are rated as the top two freshman in the WPIAL.

*2027 linebacker Tasheem Butler from Glassboro, New Jersey gave a commitment to North Carolina today while on an unofficial visit. Last Saturday, Butler was in Pittsburgh and received an offer from the Pitt staff.

*Another player that had some interest in Pitt also made a commitment elsewhere. 2027 offensive lineman Matthias Burrell (Columbus, Ohio) made a commitment to Kentucky while on an unofficial visit. Burrell made a recent visit to Pitt on March 18th and was scheduled to make an official visit (May 28-30).



*Two players from the WPIAL received offers today from Maryland. Bishop Canevin 2029 athlete Neuval Bone and University Prep 2029 athlete Tyvone Sowell both received offers from Maryland.



*Two players from the Sunshine State with offers from Pitt were in town today: 2027 athlete Michael Vernon Jr. (Tampa, Florida) and 2027 defensive back Sergarion Gunsby (Ocala, Florida) were both at Acrisure Stadim for today’s practice.

Had a great visit at Pitt!!! Thank you to the coaches and players for a great atmosphere!! @Kb1Raw @CoachJjLaster @PittGuru @PghSportsNow pic.twitter.com/OdQ4bq27gc — Michael “Mikey”Vernon Jr (@MichaelVernon0) March 28, 2026

*Bethel Park 2027 wide receiver Will Sabatos made an unofficial visit today to UConn. Sabatos (6’2″, 200) holds D-1 offers from Lafayette, Penn, Cornell, Central Michigan, Yale, Akron, Brown, Columbia, UConn and Eastern Michigan.