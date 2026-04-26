Several Pitt Players Earn NFL Rookie Minicamp Invites

Over the last 24 hours, Pitt saw linebacker Kyle Louis get drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft and running back Desmond Reid sign as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills.

Along with Louis and Reid, Pitt has a number of other players that are hoping to make a name for themselves at the NFL level, and several will get a chance to do so after earning rookie camp invites.

Pittsburgh Sports Now is gathering the names of those Pitt players that have received invites and will attend rookie minicamps.

CB Rashad Battle

Pitt cornerback Rashad Battle will attend the Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie minicamp, a source tells PSN.

Battle measured in at 6-3 3/8 and 203 pounds at Pitt’s pro day in March. He posted an unofficial 4.50 40-yard dash time to go along with a 33-inch vertical jump and 9-8 broad jump.

A native of Atlanta, Ga., Battle spent six seasons at Pitt in which he started 21 games and recorded 100 total tackles, 13 pass breakups, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. As a sixth-year senior in 2025, Battle started 11 games with 42 tackles, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

S Javon McIntyre

Safety Javon McIntyre will attend a rookie minicamp with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills local day, a source tells PSN.

McIntyre checked in at 6-1 1/4 and 191 pounds at Pitt’s pro day. He ran an unofficial 4.47 40-yard dash, while posting a 35-inch vertical and 10-8 broad jump.

In five seasons at Pitt, McIntyre was productive with 36 career starts, 204 total tackles, 14 pass breakups, 10 tackles for loss and three interceptions. McIntyre had a career year in 2023 with 85 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and seven pass breakups. He started 12 games in 2025 with 50 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception.

TE Justin Holmes

Pitt tight end Justin Holmes was also invited to the Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie minicamp this weekend, he tells PSN.

At Pitt’s pro day, Holmes measured at 6-2 1/4 and 243 pounds. He registered a 4.74 unofficial 40-yard dash, 33-inch vertical jump, a 9-8 broad jump and 19 reps on the 225-pound bench press.

Holmes spent one season at Pitt in which he put together a career year as a pass catcher with 28 receptions for 301 yards and four touchdowns. Prior to Pitt, the Kutztown, Pa. native spent a year at Marshall, where he was primarily a blocker, and two at Kent State.

TE Jake Overman

Pitt tight end Jake Overman has been invited and will attend the Buffalo Bills’ rookie minicamp, he confirmed with PSN.

Overman was measured at 6-3 1/4 and 240 pounds at Pitt’s pro day. He benched 25 reps, while running an unofficial 4.91 40-yard dash, 4.62 pro shuttle and 7.53 three-cone drill. He registered a 32-inch vertical jump and 9-5 broad jump.

The Yorba Linda, Calif. native spent the last two years at Pitt after transferring in from Oregon State. As a team captain in 2025, Overman caught 10 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. In his first season at Pitt, Overman recorded 17 receptions for 160 yards and a score.

OL Jeff Persi

Pitt offensive lineman Jeff Persi has been invited to rookie minicamps with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, according to his agency.

Persi measured at 6-7 3/4 and 312 pounds at Pitt’s pro day. He ran a 4.78 unofficial 40-yard dash, along with a 5.00 pro shuttle and 8.40 three-cone drill.

Persi spent one season at Pitt in 2025. He started eight of nine games he played in at left tackle. He missed four games with injury. Prior to Pitt, Persi played at Michigan for five seasons in which he was a member of a Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line in 2022 and a national championship team in 2023.

P Caleb Junko

Pitt punter Caleb Junko has been invited to rookie minicamps with the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers, he confirmed with PSN.

Junko, an Akron, Ohio native, spent his entire five-year collegiate career at Pitt. He took over as the Pitt starting punter in 2023. As a redshirt senior in 2025, Junko averaged 44.2 yards per punt with a long of 60. He landed nine inside the 20, while recording 17 fair catches and five touchbacks.

Story will be updated as more news becomes available.