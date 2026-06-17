Several WPIAL Football Transfers Ruled Ineligible for 2026 Season

This week, the WPIAL made several eligibility rulings for the upcoming school year, including for a number of football players.

A handful of football players were deemed ineligible, according to multiple reports. One of those is three-star running back and Bowling Green commit Jance Henry. Henry played last season at Archbishop Hoban in Ohio and was planning on joining Moon football. Prior to playing in Ohio, Henry played for Central Valley High School.

Quarterback Jaivin Peel, who set the WPIAL freshman passing record three years ago, is also ineligible. Peel played at Kiski Prep last year outside of the WPIAL. He returned to a co-op between Lincoln Park/Western Beaver and is now transferring to Beaver.

Pitt / pgt trucking

Linebacker Zion Smith is ineligible after transferring from Serra Catholic to Pine-Richland. During his freshman season in 2025, Smith posted 91 tackle, 20 tackles for loss, three sacks a four forced fumbles.

Jordyn Kelly (transferring from Union to New Castle) and Kyle Taylor (transferring from Life Stream Academy to Pine-Richland) were also ruled ineligible.

The WPIAL board of directors also ruled a pair of players eligible for the regular season but ineligible for the postseason: Levi Wynn (transferring to Aliquippa) and Carter Grinnen (transferring to Mohawk).

Jackson Mickens was one player that was ruled eligible by the board after transferring from Geibel Catholic to Uniontown. Mickens is a Division I prospect with offers from Akron, Miami (OH), Sacramento State, Middle Tennessee State and Incarnate Word.

Athletes can formally request a hearing on the decision to the WPIAL board.