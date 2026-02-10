Six Former Players Sue Pitt, HC Tory Verdi

Some disturbing allegations regarding the Pitt women’s basketball program have surfaced.



Six former players at Pitt are suing head coach Tory Verdi and the university claiming that he created a hostile environment, abused players psychologically and retaliated against them after they complained.



University spokesman Jared Stonesifer immediately released a statement refuting all of these claims.



“The university is aware of these lawsuits and their allegations, which are without merit and will be vigorously defended,” said Stonesifer.



The six plaintiffs named in this lawsuit which was filed on Friday include: Favor Ayodele, now a graduate student playing at Grand Canyon University; Raeven Boswell, who remains a student at Pitt; Makayla Elmore, who was a senior; Brooklynn Miles, who was a senior; Isabella Perkins, now a student at Boston College; and Jasmine Timmerson, now playing at Davidson College.



It should be pointed that Timmerson was a graduate of North Allegheny High School. In her only season at Pitt, Timmerson played in 24 games (started 8) and averaged 1.5 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists, while averaging 15 minutes per game.



Keenan Holmes, the attorney for these six women, gave this statement to Pittsburgh TribLive, “This case is not about the X’s and O’s of coaching. Some of his actions go beyond sports. This went beyond the bounds of decency. We’re looking for Pitt to do the right thing to make sure other players don’t have the same experience.”



In her complaint that was filed, Perkins claims she was subjected to repeated offensive conduct in fall of 2023, including “public humiliation, verbal degradation, arbitrary reductions in playing time, exclusion from team activities, favoritism of other players, manipulation of player statistics and inappropriate commentary regarding plaintiff’s physical appearance, emotional state, and performance.”



Perkins went on to claim the Pitt knew about the student’s complaints but failed to address them with Verdi. The suit says that former Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke, Pitt senior woman administrator Jennifer Tuscano and Laurel Gift, Pitt’s Assistant Vice Chancellor for Compliance were made aware of these claims.



She also alleges that players who raised concerns were retaliated against. In fact, Perkins says that she was kicked off the team after she made a complaint.



Furthermore, these suits called the team culture “coercive, degrading and emotionally destabilizing” and says that Verdi intentionally attempted to create racial division among team members.



In particular examples given, during the 2023-24 season, Verdi allegedly told the team, “Every night I lie in bed I want to kill myself because of you.”



As far as the racial division, players say that Verdi had white players against black players “by asserting that players ‘hung out’ only with others of the same race.”



Other things allegedly said were:

– “Go back home because ICE is coming.”

– “We speak English here.”

– “I don’t like you as a player, but I’d let my son date you.”

– “You look pregnant.”

The six players are seeking monetary damages, as well as a declaration that Pitt violated Title IX.

It should be pointed out that Verdi has been a college head coach for 15 seasons and there have never been any allegations such as these.



Verdi, who signed a six-year contract, is in his third season coaching Pitt and has a career record of 29-60.