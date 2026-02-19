Son of Pitt Special Teams Coordinator Returns to Narduzzi's Staff

PITTSBURGH — A former Pitt grad assistant has returned to Pat Narduzzi‘s staff and is teaming up with his father in coaching the Panthers’ special teams unit.

Mike Priefer Jr. joins the Pitt staff as an assistant special teams coach. He will also work with the Star linebacker position. Priefer is the son of longtime NFL coach and new Pitt special teams coordinator, Mike Pfiefer Sr.

“He’s a great young coach, and he’ll probably do my job for me. He’s really good at what he does.” Priefer Sr. said of his son on Wednesday.

Priefer Jr. spent three seasons as a defensive grad assistant on Narduzzi’s staff from 2019-21 as he primarily worked with the linebackers.

Following his first stint at Pitt, Priefer Jr. served as the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach at Northwood University at the Division II level. He then went to Western Illinois for the 2022 season. During the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Priefer Jr. worked in the SEC with Kentucky as a quality control coach for special teams. Last year, he served as the special teams coordinator at Incarnate Word.

“We had to convince him to come here,” Priefer Sr. said. “He was the special teams coordinator, outside linebacker coach, associate head coach, head coach there really liked him down there. He’s an up-and-coming young head coach, so we had to convince him this was the right job for him. So, he debated it for a while, but I’m glad he’s here, cuz he’s gonna do a great job on special teams and on defense, and just be great for our players.”

Priefer Jr. is a native of Mound, Minn. He was a two-year starter at defensive back for Wisconsin-Eau Claire. His coaching career began as a special teams graduate assistant at Minnesota.



