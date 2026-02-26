Stanford Outlasts Pitt as Okorie Dazzles with 34-Point Effort

Pitt men’s basketball — holding onto he final seed in the ACC Tournament — embarked on a critical West Coast swing that started with a matchup against a Stanford team that sits right ahead of the Panthers in the standings and has lost five of its last seven games.

In a tightly-contested game, the ACC’s second-leading scorer and talented freshman Ebuka Okorie took over as Stanford outlasted the Panthers, 75-67, Wednesday evening at Stanford Maples Pavilion.

Okorie was exceptional in the second half as he scored 28 of his game-high 34 points. He shot 11-of-19 from the field, including three triples. He added six rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Stanford (17-11, 6-9 ACC) shot 50 percent from the field and 35 percent from deep on the game. It went a perfect 10-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Cameron Corhen put together a strong performance with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting. He also picked up eight rebounds with four assists. Barry Dunning Jr. knocked down four 3-pointers on his way to 19 points.

Pitt (10-18, 3-12 ACC) shot 49.0 percent from the field, while converting 39.1 percent of its shots beyond the arc. The Panthers turned the ball over 13 times compared to nine for the Cardinal.

Stanford could not contain Corhen in the first half as he made his presence felt around the rim, while displaying his shooting away from the paint as well. He scored 14 points in the first to go along with six rebounds.

Corhen knocked down a triple that sparked a 7-0 run at the 16:17 mark. A Roman Siulepa layup pushed Pitt’s lead early to 13-7.

BARRY WITH THE PUTBACK IN TRAFFIC 🤯😱



📺 @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/tc3cqXhBVN — Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) February 26, 2026

Pitt’s offense orchestrated one of its better first halves in ACC play as it shot 56 percent from the floor. Nojus Indrusaitis drained a 3-pointer midway through the first to give Pitt its biggest lead at 18-11.

It took Stanford some time to find its rhythm offensively, including Okorie. He found his first field goal at the 5:32 mark just moments before Stanford went on a 7-0 run all thanks the Benny Gealer. The 6-1, 185-pound guard poured in jumper, layup and then 3-pointer to give Stanford its first lead in roughly 13 minutes.

Dunning Jr. closed the first half with a three that provided Pitt with a 34-32 halftime lead.

Pitt and Stanford opened the second half by exchanging buckets with one another. Damarco Minor dropped in a three that put the Panthers up by three, but Stanford responded with layups from AJ Rohosy and Jaylen Thompson.

As well as Pitt defended Okorie in the first half, the standout freshman broke through in the second. He compiled his own 7-0 run with a triple and pair of layups. He continued his impressive scoring as the half wore on as a fastbreak dunk from Okorie put the Cardinal up 57-52 at the 10:25 mark.

Pitt had a response as it rattled off the biggest run of the game at 11-0. Dunning threw down a slam that was followed by an Indrusaitis triple.

Stanford had the answer, however, after a long scoreless drought from the floor. Aidan Cammann scored at the rim and was fouled as he converted at the stripe. Then Okorie added to his dazzling night with a fastbreak layup through traffic that garnered a foul shot that he sank. That shot tied the game 63-63 with 4:56 to go.

Okorie kept scoring as he drained consecutive triples to extend Stanford’s lead to 71-64. Dunning attempted to keep Pitt alive with a triple, but the Cardinal closed the door on the Panthers.

Pitt continues its West Coast road trip on Saturday when it takes on the California Golden Bears. Tip is set for 4:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.