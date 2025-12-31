Starting Pitt OL Entering Transfer Portal

The hits keep on coming for Pitt football as the fourth projected starter for the 2026 season is planning on entering the transfer portal.

Starting center and team captain Lyndon Cooper is set to hit the portal, according to Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos of On3.

NEW: Pitt starting OL Lyndon Cooper plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @SWiltfong_ and @PeteNakos report.https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/oHbRs9zaiW — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 31, 2025

It was thought to be Cooper’s final year of eligibility as a redshirt senior in 2025, but when the Atlanta, Ga. native did not walk on senior day, it indicated a possible return for an extra year. However, that extra year will be spent elsewhere.

Cooper has served as Pitt’s starting center the past two seasons since transferring into the program from NC State. Cooper started all 13 games for the Panthers this past fall. He registered 886 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, while allowing three sacks, 15 pressures and taking 10 penalties.

The 6-2, 315-pounder won the starting center role out of training camp ahead of the 2024 season. He started 12 games, missing one with injury. He was named to the PFF ACC Team of the Week for his performance against Cal.

Prior to Pitt, he spent three seasons at NC State in which he played 14 games and made five starts for the Wolfpack with three starts at left guard and two at center. During the 2022 season, Cooper saw action in four games. In 2021, he played in two games and underwent surgery that left him out for a remainder of the year, which could possible allow for his extra year of his eligibility.

Pitt has now lost three scholarship offensive linemen with Jackson Brown, Tai Ray and Cooper. It is the 10th scholarship player to hit the portal with All-ACC linebacker Rasheem Biles, starting wide receiver Kenny Johnson, backup running back Juelz Goff and projected starting tight end Malachi Thomas as the notable names to depart for the portal.

Pitt Offseason Roster Tracker

Follow all of Pitt football’s offseason movement with Pittsburgh Sports Now‘s roster tracker here.

Offer Alert

Stay up to date on all the Pitt football news and intel from the staff at Pittsburgh Sports Now by becoming a premium member today. Take advantage of our current offer — receive a two-day trial for just $1. Click the image below to sign up!