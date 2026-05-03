Talented Lineman Places Pitt in his Final Four

One of the talented linemen that will be making an upcoming visit to Pitt has announced an update in his recruitment.



2027 3-star offensive lineman Noah Nixon released a tweet Sunday night and announced his Final Four schools.



The 6’3″, 305-pound interior lineman announced that he’ll be focusing on these 4 programs- Pitt, Florida State, Stanford and Georgia Tech.

Considering his talent level and the teams pursing him, this is a small recruiting win for Pitt.



Along with his four finalists, Nixon also held Power 4 offers from Illinois, Maryland, Maryland, Duke, North Carolina, Indiana, Boston College and Syracuse.

Pitt and Nixon have had plenty of contact over the last couple of months. Last week, Nixon received an in-home visit from OL coach Jeremey Darveau.

Prior to that, offensive coordinator Kade Bell stopped by Buford High School on April 22nd to meet with Nixon. That was preceded by Nixon traveling to Pittsburgh to take in a Panthers spring practice at the end of March.

Keep in mind that Nixon has also made recent visits to the 3 other finalists so he’s definitely taking this recruiting process seriously and doing proper research on the schools he’s interested in.



Nixon will start his official visits by traveling to Pitt from May 28-30th. The Panther coaches will no doubt try and get Nixon to make a commitment before he leaves Pittsburgh but that will no doubt be difficult.

During that first Pitt official visit weekend in May, Nixon will be joined by a number of talented offensive lineman.

May 27-30

– Three-star OT Dylan Latell (Girard HS – Ohio)

– Three-star OL Shavezz Dixon (Leesburg, Georgia)

– Three-star OL Kyson Mallard (Westover HS – Georgia)

– IOL Noah Nixon (Buford HS – Georgia)

– OL Jajuan Graham (Tucker HS – Georgia)

– OT Jack Marquard (St. Edwards HS – Ohio)





