Talented Young Pitt Defensive Back to Enter Transfer Portal

Pitt football has already lost a handful of significant contributors from its roster for next season and another young talent is set to join that list.

Cornerback Shawn Lee Jr. is planning to enter the transfer portal, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Lee had an outstanding rookie season in college and was named an On3 True Freshman All-American during the 2025 season, along with an honorable mention All-ACC player. The 5-10, 180-pound Lee appeared in 13 games with 31 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one pick-six and four pass breakups. He made his first career start against West Virginia.

This is another major loss for Pitt as Lee was expected to be a key piece of the Panthers’ secondary over the next few years and was carving out a role to be a starter in 2026 with veteran corners Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum out of eligibility. Lee undoubtedly will be able to earn himself a nice paycheck as a sophomore elsewhere.

Lee joins a growing list of key players for Pitt to enter the portal with starting wide receiver Kenny Johnson, starting center Lyndon Cooper, All-ACC starting linebacker Rasheem Biles, backup running back Juelz Goff and projected tight end starter Malachi Thomas.

Lee, a Harrisburg, Pa. native, took a postgrad year at Milford Academy after a standout career at Harrisburg High School. He was a consensus three-star corner with additional offers from Iowa State, NC State, UConn, Kent State and others.

