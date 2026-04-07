Teammate of Pitt QB Commit Locks in Official Visit with Panthers

Four-star quarterback Kevin Verpaele is the centerpiece of the Pitt 2027 recruiting class, and now a high school of teammate of his will be taking an official visit to Pitt on the same weekend.

Merritt Island (Fla.) tight end DeShaun Thomas announced Tuesday evening that he will be taking an official visit to Pitt from May 28-30.

Thomas — a 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect — becomes the second tight end to schedule an official visit with the Panthers after Oconee County (Ga.) recruit Mason Hall locked one in for June 11-13.

Pitt originally offered Thomas back on Jan. 27, and the Panthers are his first scheduled official visit. His offer list consists of West Virginia, Florida State, Wisconsin, Louisville, Syracuse, Marshall, East Carolina and others. Thomas has yet to be ranked by any of the recruiting services.

Verpaele to Deshaun Thomas 2-point conversion good! Merritt Island 33 Ed White 42 , 4th 9:00 @MerrittIslandFB pic.twitter.com/5PedQZSvuA — Duval Sports (@DuvalSports) September 27, 2025

During the 2025 season, Verpaele and Thomas showed off their connection as the tight end finished with 41 receptions for 570 yards and five touchdowns as the Mustangs went 7-5, according to MaxPreps. He also added 97 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 24 attempts. Defensively, Thomas posted 31 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

Check out the full list of Pitt official visitors here.