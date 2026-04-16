Texas DE Sets Pitt Official Visit

Texas edge rusher Alexander Coey has announced that he’ll be making an official visit to Pitt.



Coey is a 2027 3-star defensive end from Conroe High School in Conroe, Texas. Coey (6’3″, 230-pounds) made this decision after having received his offer from DL coach Tim Daoust and Pitt last week.



Coey will be making his Pitt OV from June 11-13th and becomes the 4th edge rusher that’s set a summertime visit to Pitt.



The talented defensive end will be the 3rd player from Texas that will be visiting during the June 11-13th time frame (athlete Jaden Bibbs/Coppell, Texas) and 3-star linebacker Davon Smith/Spring, Texas).

Taking a look at Coey’s offer list, it currently includes Pitt, Houston, Baylor, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Arizona State, Michigan State, Northwestern, Duke, Arizona, Wake Forest, Stanford, Kansas, Boise State, Oregon State, San Diego State and UNLV.

Along with this trip to Pitt, Coey has also set an official visit to Houston, which will take place from June 4-6th.









