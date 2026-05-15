Texas Defensive Lineman Sets Pitt Official Visit

A seventh player in the Class of 2027 from the state of Texas has made the decision to take an official visit to Pitt.



2027 defensive end Brenham Cherne (Melissa, Texas) announced on Monday night that he’s set an official visit to Pitt from June 11-13.



Cherne (6’2″, 270) was named the Texas District 4 Defensive Lineman of the Year and a 1st Team All-State player for 2025. Cherne finished the 2025 season with 70.5 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hurries and 3.5 sacks in 13 games.



Cherne is described as a big, strong, physical, explosive interior defensive lineman that is extremely disruptive up front.

Cherne picked up his Pitt offer from DL coach Tim Daost on April 29th and holds other Power 4 offers from Northwestern, Kansas State, Wake Forest and Iowa State.

Texas Players Making Pitt Official Visits (Class of 2027)

— WR Ake O’Neal (Argyle, Texas, May 28-30

— LB Davon Smith (Westfield HS – Texas, June 11-13

— Three-star EDGE Alexander Coey (Conroe HS – Texas), June 11-13

— CB Logan Debose (St. Thomas HS – Texas), June 11-13

— Three-star CB Darrod Jacobs (Memorial HS – Texas, June 11-13

–DE Brenham Cherne (Melissa, Texas, June 11-13

–TE Three-star TE Jeramie Cooper (North Crowley – Texas, June 18-20





