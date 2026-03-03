The Frank Walker Law Pitt/WPIAL Recruiting Notebook

Here’s the latest news concerning Pitt and WPIAL football, including the latest offers, upcoming spring visits and more.



*WR coach JJ Laster and Pitt have extended an offer to 2028 wide receiver Desmond Christian from Plantation, Florida. Christian (6-0, 168 lbs.) also holds offers from Maryland, Syracuse, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Boston College, UConn, Missouri, South Florida, Central Florida, Auburn, Western Michigan, SMU and Nebraska.

Make sure to check out my full season highlights ➡️ https://t.co/PtgfrhEbWN pic.twitter.com/QtbGgcnm2p — Desmond “Hollywood” Christian (@Desmondcjr_) December 6, 2025

*A big offer for an 8th grader in the WPIAL as Central Catholic WR/DB Kayden Jones receives an offer from Miami, Fla. Jones recently participated in a middle school football camp which took place at the University of Miami.

*Avonworth 2028 wide receiver Jaden Jones receives his latest Power 4 offer from Kentucky. Coaches from Kentucky watched his seven-on-seven tournament over the weekend. After a strong performance, he received a call from Kentucky offensive graduate assistant Brandon Schnapp. Jones holds offers from Pitt, NC State and West Virgina.

*TE coach Brent Davis and Pitt extended an offer over the weekend to 2027 TE Ryker Reynolds from La Porte, Texas. Reynolds (6’4″, 235-pounds) holds offers from SMU, Baylor, Tulane, UTEP, Oregon State, Duke, Rice and New Mexico. Reynolds has announced that he’ll be making official visits to Baylor and Rice.

*James Franklin and Penn State have extended an offer to 2027 3-star linebacker Minikon Johnson from Bishop Canevin High School. Along with Va Tech, Johnson holds previous offers from West Virginia, Penn State, Kent State, Akron, Liberty, SMU, Maryland, UConn and Wake Forest.



*Former Penn Hills 4-star defensive back Carter Bonner has scheduled an official visit to Virginia Tech (June 5-7th). Bonner recently made the decision to transfer to football power St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.



*On their first day of spring practice yesterday, Pitt received a visit from 2028 quarterback Brysen Hall from Wadsworth, Ohio. Hall received his offer from Pitt back in October of 2025. At this point, it’s his lone Power 4 offer, along with others from Kent State, Toledo and Miami of Ohio.

*On Monday, Pitt also received a visit from 2028 defensive back Geo McKnight from Pickerington, Ohio. McKnight also offers from Pitt, Ohio, Miami of Ohio, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Bowling Green, Temple and Kent State. McKnight received his Pitt offer from Archie Collins and former LB coach Ryan Manalac back on November 15th, while making a GameDay visit.

















