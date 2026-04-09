The Pitt Football Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.

*Pitt has extended an offer to Alexander Coey, 2027 3-star edge rusher from Conroe, Texas. Coey (6’2″, 235-pounds) received the offer from DL coach Tim Daoust and holds other Power 4 offers from Northwestern, Arizona, Wake Forest, Houston, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Baylor, Kansas, Duke, Michigan State and Stanford.

*Pitt extends an offer to Stafford Willis, 2027 offensive tackle from Arab, Alabama. Willis (6’5″, 290-pounds) received the offer from OL coach Jeremey Darveau and holds other Power 4 offers from UCLA, South Carolina, Duke, Virginia, Cincinnati, West Virgina, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Maryland.

*Pitt will receive a spring practice visit today from Jack Schuler, a 2027 3-star edge rusher from Columbus, Ohio. Schuler (6’5″, 240-pounds) currently holds offers from Michigan State, Iowa State, Miami of Ohio, Central Michigan, Liberty, UConn, Ball State, Kent State and Toledo.

– Junior season Highlights

– Starting DE

– back2back state champs 30-0

– 1st team All District

– All State Honorable Mention

– 6’5 230

– 84 tackles

– 20 TFL’s

– 9 Sacks @BWHSFootball1 @AllenTrieu @PrepRedzone @247Sports @On3sports https://t.co/f2IV6Ms39U — Jack Schuler 3 ⭐️ (@JackS8713) December 13, 2025

*Pitt extends an offer to David Tarawallie, 2027 3-star offensive tackle from Painesville, Ohio. Tarawallie (6’6″, 265-pound) holds other offers from Michigan State, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Miami Ohio, UConn, Kent State, Bowling Green, South Florida and Toledo.



Tarawallie has already scheduled official visits to both Wake Forest and Michigan State.

*Pitt extends an offer to James Westervelt, 2027 tight end from Bel Air, Maryland. Westervelt (6’5″, 240) received the offer from TE coach Brent Davis and holds other D-1 offers from Rutgers, Boston College, Navy and Temple.

End of season highlights



2027 – GPA: 4.2 – 6’5 225 lbs – TE/DEhttps://t.co/fLD5cMyTK4 pic.twitter.com/6xz5WzopkD — James Westervelt (@jwestervelt13) November 21, 2025

*Pitt is receiving a spring practice visit today from 2027 tight end Olafemi Hunter from Loganville, Georgia. Hunter (6’5″, 240-pounds) currently holds Power 4 offers from Pitt, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, Boston College, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.





