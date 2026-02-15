The Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

As high school football recruiting continues, here are the latest offers that we have from Pitt along with ones to WPIAL players.

*Pitt extends an offer to 2027 4-star safety Tristin Hughes from Rocky River, Ohio. Currently, Hughes is committed to Syracuse. Hughes received the offer from Pitt assistant HC and safeties coach Harlon Barnett. Along with Pitt and Syracuse, Hughes holds Power 4 offers from Louisville, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Purdue, Michigan State, Maryland, Kentucky and West Virginia.



*Speaking of Syracuse, two WPIAL standouts have announced they’ll be making official visits to Fran Brown’s program. Pine-Richland 4-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor and McKeesport 4-star wide receiver Javien Robinson have announced official visits in June. Taylor will be there from June 19-21st, while Robinson will be there from June 12-14th.

*2028 athlete Elijah Hickman from Seton LaSalle High School has picked up his latest offer from Buffalo. Hickman (6’2″, 190-pounds) holds other D-1 offers from Kentucky, Miami of Ohio and UConn.

*Pitt extends an offer to 2027 4-star athlete Aroson Randle Jr. from Garner, North Carolina. Randle received the offer from linebackers coach Joe Bowen. Randle (6’3″, 210-pounds) currently holds other Power 4 offers from Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Miami Fla., Texas, Michigan, Florida State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Oregon, North Carolina, Virginia, Baylor, Mississippi State, NC State, Duke, SMU, South Carolina, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Missouri, Wake Forest and Kentucky.



*2027 Central Catholic offensive lineman Jon Sassic, one of the top players in the WPIAL, is receiving a lot of interest, particularly from West Virginia. Here’s a recent tweet that Sassic posted.

*Despite already having his commitment, Pitt continues to recruit 2027 3-star offensive lineman Colin Urrea from Naples, Florida. Since giving his commitment back in June, Urrea has been acted as a vocal leader for Pitt on social media.





