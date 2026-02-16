The Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Recruiting Notebook

Here’s the latest news concerning Pitt and WPIAL football, including the latest offers, upcoming spring visits and more.

It appears as though Pitt will start their spring football practices on March 2nd.



*The following players announced that they’ll be making upcoming trips to Pitt for spring practices.



–Cody Nicodemus: 2028 offensive tackle from Grove City, Ohio. Nicodemus will be at Pitt on March 6th. Nicodemus (6’5″, 305) holds an offer from Kent State.



–Bradyn Paulozzi: 2027 defensive end from St. Edwards High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Paulozzi currently holds D-1 offers from Syracuse, Kent State, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Miami Ohio, Marshall, Buffalo, Army and Central Michigan. Paulozzi will be at Pitt’s first practice on March 2nd.



–Zachary Nicodemus: 2028 offensive lineman from Grove City, Ohio. Zachary will visit on March 6th and like his brother Cody, he holds a D-1 offer form Kent State.



*Pitt extended an offer on Sunday to 2027 athlete Roman Combs from Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio. Combs (6’6″, 200) currently holds offers from Indiana, Louisville, Miami Ohio, Kent State and Buffalo.



*Pitt 2027 3-star offensive lineman commit Colin Urrea had a nice showing this weekend at the Rivals Miami prospect camp.

*New tight ends coach Brent Davis was spending time outside of the facility with his position group. The tight ends room were in Lawrenceville getting some pizza.

@Pitt_FB TE’s on a mission to find the best pizza in Pittsburgh! Enjoyed the meal and the fellowship tonight! Driftwood Oven in Lawrenceville did not disappoint! #JACKs #Brotherhood #H2P pic.twitter.com/zlWO38qkce — Coach Brent Davis (@coachbrentdavis) February 16, 2026

*This morning, Pitt extended an offer to 8th grade running back Jocelin Francois Jr. from Deerfield Beach, Florida. Francois (5’8″, 167) also holds offers from Auburn, LSU, Kansas and Miami Fla. Francois was the Rivals Elite Camp RB MVP on Sunday.