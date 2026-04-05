The Pitt/WPIAL Football Weekend Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



*A few spring notes regarding Avonworth 2028 4-star athlete Jaden Jones. A couple days ago, Jones made an unofficial visit to Kentucky. Coming up, Jones will be heading to Ohio State on April 10th and then to Duke on April 15th and Rutgers on April 18th.

*Pine-Richland 2028 athlete Elijah Hill received an offer from Marshall. This becomes his second D-1 offer, with the first coming from Akron.

*2027 linebacker Levi Porter from Kiski Prep received an offer from Akron. Porter (6’1″, 210-pounds) has a list of D-1 offers from Old Dominion, Buffalo, Kent State, Lafayette, Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan.

*The Ole Miss Rebels offered a couple of local quarterbacks on Saturday. Central Catholic 2028 quarterback Owen Herrick and Hopewell 2028 quarterback James Armstrong received offers from Mississippi. This becomes the second Power 4 offer for Herrick (Syracuse), while Armstrong previously received offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Penn State, Colorado, Florida State.

Speaking of Herrick, he was State College on Friday to visit Matt Campbell and Penn State.

*The big offer of the weekend went to Upper St. Clair 2027 3-star offensive lineman Ryan Robbins as he received an offer from Ohio State. Earlier this week, Robbins received an offer from the defending national champion, Indiana Hoosiers.



Robbins now holds Power 4 offers from Ohio State, Indiana, Pitt, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, NC State, Syracuse, Boston College, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech.













