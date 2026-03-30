Third Recruit from Nation's No. 1 Team Schedules Pitt Official Visit

The nation’s No. 1 high school football team — the Buford (Ga.) Wolves — will send three prospects to Pittsburgh later this spring for official visits with the Pitt football program.

A pair of Wolves from the 2027 class had already scheduled official visits with the Panthers, and now a third Buford product joined the list on Sunday.

Three-star linebacker Brayden Watson announced on X that he will be in Pittsburgh from June 11-13 for an official visit. Fellow Buford linebacker Joshua Echols will be in town from June 18-20, while offensive lineman Noah Nixon will take his official on the first weekend from May 28-30.

Watson has become an increasingly important target for the Pitt staff after receiving an offer from the Panthers on March 9. Pitt will compete with several other key programs, including Michigan, a school in which Watson will visit officially during the weekend of June 19. Watson is expected to make an unofficial visit to check out the Wolverines on April 9.

The 31st-ranked linebacker in the 2027 class has additional offers from Oregon, USC, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Mississippi State, Boston College, UConn, Colorado State, USF and others.

Watson was a member of this year’s Buford team that finished 15-0 and claimed a Georgia 6A state championship. The Wolves were placed No. 1 on Rivals’ National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings.

The 6-2, 190-pound Watson contributed 17 tackles and three tackles for loss in seven games, according to MaxPreps.