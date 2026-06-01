Three Pitt Players, Sherrill Featured on 2027 CFB Hall of Fame Ballot

The historical tradition of Pitt football continues to be featured with the latest College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

On Monday, the National Football Foundation unveiled its 2027 College Football Hall of Fame candidates that features three former Pitt players in quarterback Matt Cavanaugh, running back Craig “Ironhead” Heyward and wide receiver Antonio Bryant, along with former head coach Jackie Sherrill.

Four Pitt Panthers make the 2027 @cfbhall ballot, including Antonio Bryant & Coach Jackie Sherrill for the first time! 🌟



Read More: https://t.co/kVplzPrVEQ pic.twitter.com/D4h2johN33 — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) June 1, 2026

Cavanaugh (1974-77) is one of the most storied quarterbacks in Pitt history. He was the starting quarterback on Pitt’s national championship team in 1976 and earned MVP honors in the 27-3 win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. In 1977, Cavanaugh was named a First-Team All-American and once again claimed MVP honors during a 34-3 win over Clemson in the Gator Bowl as he threw for 387 yards and four touchdowns. He finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting.

Cavanaugh was selected by New England in the second round of the 1978 NFL Draft. He played five seasons with the Patriots (1978-82) before stints with the San Francisco 49ers (1983-85), Philadelphia Eagles (1986-89) and New York Giants (1990-91). He earned two Super Bowl rings as a player in 1984 with the 49ers and 1990 with the Giants.

Heyward played at Pitt from 1984-87 and ranks fifth all-time in Pitt history with 3,086 rushing yards. During the 1987 campaign, Heyward rushed for 1,791 yards to earn consensus All-America honors. He surpassed 100 yards in every game that season. He finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

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Heyward was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the 1988 NFL Draft. He played 11 total seasons in the NFL, which was highlighted by a 1995 campaign in Atlanta as he ran for 1,083 yards and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

Bryant spent three years at Pitt from 1999-2001. He captured Pitt’s first Biletnikoff Award and earned consensus All-America honors in 2000. He caught 68 passes for 1,302 yards and 11 touchdowns on his way to earning the Big East Co-Offensive Player of the Year. Bryant ranks second all-time in Pitt history with 3,061 receiving yards and fourth with career 173 receptions.

Following his career at Pitt, Bryant was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played eight seasons with Dallas, Cleveland, San Francisco and Tampa Bay. He totaled 5,685 career receiving yards and 30 touchdowns.

Sherrill oversaw one of the most successful stretches in Pitt football history. Before taking over as head coach, Sherrill served as Pitt’s defensive coordinator from 1973-75. He then spent one season as the head coach at Washington State in 1976 before returning to Pitt as the head coach from 1977-81.

Pitt went 50-9-1 during that stretch, including a 4-1 bowl record and four top-10 finishes. His .842 winning percentage is the best in Pitt football history. Pitt won the 1977 Gator Bowl, 1979 Fiesta Bowl, 1980 Gator Bowl, and 1982 Sugar Bowl.

Sherrill coached 11 First Team All-Americans at Pitt, including College Football Hall of Famers Hugh Green and Dan Marino. He was named the 1981 Walter Camp National Coach of the Year