Top WPIAL 4-Star QB James Armstrong Commits to Penn State

Hopewell (Pa.) quarterback James Armstrong is one of the top quarterbacks in the entire 2028 cycle and the four-star WPIAL product has made his college decision.

Armstrong tells Pittsburgh Sports Now that he has committed to Matt Campbell and the in-state Penn State Nittany Lions.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB James Armstrong has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 225 QB chose the Nittany Lions over Kentucky and Pitt



He’s ranked as a Top 10 QB in the 2028 Rivals300



“I’m home, WE ARE 🦁”https://t.co/HdRFCHKrRK pic.twitter.com/6gcIeMYFIx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 2, 2026

The 6-2, 215-pound Armstrong selects Penn State over Pitt and Virginia. He also held offers from Kentucky, West Virginia, Michigan State, North Carolina, Duke, Florida State, Colorado, Ole Miss, Georgia, Syracuse, Arkansas, Auburn, Maryland, Cincinnati, Wisconsin, Boston College, UCLA and more.

Armstrong has visited Penn State a number of times, including most recently on June 10 to participate in a camp. He is the No. 9 quarterback in the cycle and 101st overall player, according to Rivals.

In the fall, Armstrong helped Hopewell to a 7-5 record while throwing for 2,350 passing yards. He added 760 rushing yards on 125 carries. He accounted for 37 total touchdowns and just three interceptions.