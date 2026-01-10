Transfer TE Elijah Lagg Commits to Pitt After Visit

The Pitt Panthers are bringing in a second tight end from the transfer portal in as many days.

UAB transfer Elijah Lagg has committed to Pitt following a visit, he announced on X Saturday. Lagg joins Oklahoma tight end Carson Kent to commit to Pitt this portal cycle.

Lagg made a visit to Pitt on Thursday and has one year of eligibility, but is working to get an extra year as a former JUCO player. Along with Pitt, Lagg made trips to FAU and North Texas, and was expected to visit Arkansas on Saturday.

The 6-4, 240-pound Lagg spent his junior season in 2025 at UAB in the American Athletic Conference. He caught 20 passes for 164 yards in 12 games with six starting assignments.

Lagg, a Mountain Homes, Ark. native started his career at the JUCO ranks with Capioah-Lincoln. He played in 14 total games and recorded seven receptions for 85 yards.

With Lagg and Kent now in the mix, the Panthers look to have filled out its tight end room after losing Jake Overman and Justin Holmes, who were out of eligibility, and Malachi Thomas to the transfer portal. Rising redshirt freshman Max Hunt, walk-on Josh Altsman and incoming freshman Wyatt Villarreal round out the projected 2026 tight end room.

Pitt Offseason Roster Tracker

Follow all of Pitt football’s offseason movement with Pittsburgh Sports Now‘s roster tracker here.

Offer Alert

Stay up to date on all the Pitt football news and intel from the staff at Pittsburgh Sports Now by becoming a premium member today. Click the image below to sign up!