Trio of Transfers Impact WPIAL High School Football

It has reached that point in the high school football offseason where more and more players announce changes in schools and in recent days, a trio of transfers have impacted the WPIAL.

Power Four defensive tackle Dajour Webb is leaving the WPIAL, while running back Jance Henry is making his return to the area. Division I prospect Jackson Mickens is also making a change within the WPIAL.

Webb, a West Virginia commit, is transferring out of Pine-Richland High School and is heading south to Jones High School in Orlando, Fla. Webb committed to WVU back on March 7 and has other Power Four offers from Colorado, Syracuse, Wake Forest and Maryland.

BREAKING: Pine Richland 3⭐️ WVU Commit Dajour Webb has transferred to Jones HS in Orlando, Florida. #WPIAL pic.twitter.com/JRF1ogbacJ — PA Today (@PA_TodaySports) May 6, 2026

In 11 games played as a junior, the 6-4, 330-pound Webb recorded 45 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble for a Rams team that came up just short of back-to-back Class 5A WPIAL titles. Webb and Pine-Richland won the WPIAL championship in 2024.

Henry, who spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Central Valley in Monaca, Pa., is transferring back to the WPIAL and will join Moon, according to Mike White of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Henry spent last season at Archbishop Hoban in Akron, Ohio.

A Bowling Green commit, Henry is the No. 96 running back in the 2027 cycle, per Rivals.

Mickens is staying within the WPIAL and will transfer from Southmoreland to Uniontown Area High School. The 6-foot, 215-pound rising junior holds offers from Middle Tennessee State, Sacramento State, Miami (OH) and Akron.

Last fall, Mickens, a posted 47 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks to go along with 11 total touchdowns. Mickens plays on both sides of the ball as an outside linebacker and wide receiver.

There is more WPIAL transfer news expected in the coming weeks.