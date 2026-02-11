Two Pitt Players Invited to 2026 NFL Combine

The NFL released its list of prospects invited to the 2026 combine Wednesday and Pitt football has two representatives on the list.

Linebacker Kyle Louis and running back Desmond Reid were officially invited to the 2026 NFL Combine. A total of 319 players were invited to the combine. The event will take place in Indianapolis from February 23 through March 2.

Pitt continues to steady tradition of sending multiple players to the combine. Last year, wide receiver Konata Mumpfield, tight end Gavin Bartholomew and kicker Ben Sauls participated in the combine. Offensive lineman Branson Taylor attended the event as well, but did not participate as he recovered from injury.

Louis become the talk of the Senior Bowl last month with impressive performances in one-on-one drills. He certainly saw his stock increase as Louis can slide in as a smaller linebacker or a hybrid safety. He declared for the draft back in December and opted out of Pitt’s appearance in the Military Bowl.

Here is every one-on-one coverage rep by Pittsburgh LB Kyle Louis: pic.twitter.com/QEcl5gWuFw — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 30, 2026

The 6-1, 220-pound Louis spent four seasons at Pitt and put together a sensational career that included earning First-Team All-American status and First-Team All-ACC in 2024. He put together an ultra impressive stat line that year with 101 tackles, a team-high 15.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four interceptions, three pass breakups and a forced fumbles.

In 2025, Louis was named a Second-Team All-ACC linebacker. Despite missing a game and a half with an injury, Louis recorded 81 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

As for Reid, he also declared for the draft back in December. He participated in the Hula Bowl in January.

Reid transferred to Pitt along with offensive coordinator Kade Bell after two seasons at Western Carolina. The 5-8, 175-pound running back transition to the Power Four level seamlessly by turning in a Second-Team All-American and a First-Team All-ACC campaign as an all-purpose weapon.

In 2024, Reid compiled 962 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go along with 579 receiving yards and four scores. He totaled 159 punt return yards with a 78-yard touchdown return. He finished fifth nationally in terms of all-purpose yards per game with 154.91.

Reid returned for his senior season this fall, but it went differently than the Panthers had hoped for. Reid was in and out of the lineup with a variety of injuries, including an ankle ailment. Still, he managed to play in seven games where he registered 278 rushing yards and two touchdowns, 317 receiving yards and a pair of scores at Florida State and 105 punt return yards with an 88-yard touchdown return.