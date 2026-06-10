UConn Receives WPIAL Commitment, 3-Star LB Minikon Johnson

One of the more underrated coaching hirings during the offseason was UConn landing long-time Toledo head coach Jason Candle.



In 10 seasons at Toledo, Candle never had a losing season and accumulated a record of 81-44. Bottom line is that Candle won and along the way developed a ton of players.



Soon after accepting the job, Candle immediately added a couple of top-level assistants to his staff with the hiring of former Pitt linebackers coach Ryan Manalac and former Pitt assistant and Duquesne defensive coordinator Mickey Jacobs.

With their ties to Pittsburgh and the amount of time Candle spent recruiting in Pennsylvania, it’s not surprising that this new UConn staff is placing a heavy priority in recruiting the WPIAL.



The work of Manalac and Jacobs is already paying dividends as UConn has received a commitment Tuesday from 2027 3-star linebacker Minikon Johnson from Bishop Canevin High School.



Johnson is a former West Virginia commit that also held offers from Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Maryland, SMU, Penn State, Akron, Liberty, Temple, Kent State and Coastal Carolina.



It goes without saying that Johnson is a huge get for UConn and one of the headliners of their Class of 2027.



“The reason that I selected UConn is because of their coaching staff, mainly Coach Mickey (Jacobs), who I have a great relationship with, Coach Manalac and Coach Candle,” Johnson tells PSN. “UConn showed me so much love and they made me feel wanted there. I know that they’re going to develop me over the next 3-4 years. UConn just felt like home.



“Coach Jacobs, he’s really my dog. He has a great relationship with my mom and got a great relationship with my dad now. He just loves my family, and I know he’s gonna take care of me on and off the field.”



Aside from the relationship that was formed between the two sides, Johnson also said that their track record of coaching players was a huge factor for him.



“While at Pitt, Coach Manalac, he put Kyle Louis, SirVocea Dennis in the league and Rasheem Biles was great there before leaving for Texas. He definitely knows how to coach and has shown he can develop linebackers.”

🎓: 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣

🏈: Linebacker

🗣: Minikon Johnson

📏: 6’2” 212 lbs

🏃🏿: 4.64 • 40 yard dash

📚: GPA: 3.0

🎥: Junior Highlights ⬇️https://t.co/KMxjh1uO20

🐤: @Minikon_16

🏫: Canevin High School (PA) pic.twitter.com/JctSLVjnqi — Fast Track Recruits (@FTRreport) December 4, 2025

Johnson becomes the 8th member of UConn’s Class of 2027, the third defensive player and first linebacker. Johnson (86.77 Rivals Rating) and 3-star safety Alan Blackshere (87.40) are the two highest rated recruits in UConn’s recruiting class.



Blackshere is a native of Miami, Florida and at one point received from Pitt, West Virginia, Oregon, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Auburn, Central Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Florida, Stanford, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Kentucky, Alabama, Texas A&M, California, Louisville, Syracuse, Duke and Virginia Tech.



“Man, there’s a lot of stress off my shoulders,” said Johnson. “Now, I’m just going continue to work, grind for my senior season and try and have the best senior season I can and try and earn a four or a five-star ranking.”

