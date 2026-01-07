Update on Francis Brewu in Transfer Portal

It didn’t take long for former Pitt defensive tackle Francis Brewu to receive interest and make plans for his future.

A day after placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal, Brewu has reportedly arranged a handful of official visits.

Brewu has reportedly scheduled two visits: Tennessee (January 7) and Notre Dame (January 8).

The visit to Notre Dame is interesting considering they’re hiring of former Pitt defensive line coach Charlie Partridge.



After those two, Brewu reportedly will then visit both Indiana and Miami, although no dates have been announced. Schools such as Ohio State, Clemson and Washington could also be in the mix.