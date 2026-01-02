Veteran Pitt OL Granted Extra Year of Eligibility

Amidst the outgoing transfer portal news for Pitt football, the Panthers are set to return a piece of its offensive line for the 2026 season.

Keith Gouveia, who started four games at left guard before suffering a season-ending injury, has received an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA and will return for the Panthers next season, he tells Pittsburgh Sports Now.

“It does not matter how slowly you go, so long as you do not stop. Pittsburgh is home. I love it here. H2P,” Gouveia said.

This season was Gouveia’s fifth of college football and was set to be his last. However, with only playing four games due to injury, Gouveia did not participate in senior day, indicating a return was possible.

Gouveia transferred to Pitt after four seasons at Richmond at the FCS level. He won the Pitt starting left guard job out of training camp and proceeded to start the first four games of the season.

The 6-4, 310-pounder totaled 213 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, allowed two sacks, five pressures and took two penalties. Gouveia then suffered a gruesome left leg injury against Louisville that sidelined him for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

With Gouveia back in the mix for the 2026 season, it gives Pitt some flexibility on the inside of the offensive line. Redshirt sophomore Ryan Carretta took over at left guard while Gouveia was out. Carretta missed some time of his own with an injury in which Kendall Stanley started two games at LG. Carretta and Gouveia both worked at center in practice as well. With veteran center Lyndon Cooper in the transfer portal, a void is left there for either Carretta or Gouveia to slide in.

Along with Cooper, starting left tackle Jeff Persi is out of eligibility as the Panthers will search for a new starter there. Right guard BJ Williams and right tackle Ryan Baer are both expected to return barring any transfer announcement.

During his time at Richmond, Gouveia played in 33 games and started 24 with all of them coming at left guard.

