Vincent Spizzoucco Throws a Gem as Pitt Starts Out 4-1

The Pitt baseball team continued their 3-game series in the state of Texas and put on their most dominant performance of the young season.



On Friday, the Panthers started the weekend with a 6-2 win over Long Beach State and followed that up on Saturday with a 14-0 shutout over Cal State Bakersfield. It’s Pitt’s first shoutout win since April 30, 2025, when they blanked Akron 11-0.

When your team scores 14 runs, the offense normally would be the headline but that wasn’t the case as left-hander Vincent Spizzoucco was what everyone was talking about.

In his second start of the season, Spizzoucco pitched 7 scoreless innings, allowed just 1 hit and struck out six batters.

Offensively, Lorenzo Carrier clubbed an opposite field homerun and drove in 4 runs in the game, including a 2-run RBI single in the 1st inning.

Taking a look at the Pitt Box Score:

*OF Julian Irizarry went 2-2, with 2 walks and 2 RBIs (hitting .500 on the season).



*SS Caden Dulin went 2-2, with 2 walks, 2 RBIs and 3 runs scored.



*3B Kai Wagner with 2 RBI



*DH Sebastian Pisacreta went 2-3, 2 runs scored.



With the win, Pitt improves their record to 4-1 and will finish the weekend this afternoon taking on the host school Texas A&M Corpus Christi. RHP Drew Lafferty will get the start for Mike Bell’s team.