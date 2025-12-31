Walk-On Pitt Quarterback Entering Transfer Portal

It’s been a busy few days for Pitt football in terms of transfer portal departures, and now the Panthers are set to lose its first quarterback of the offseason.

David Lynch, a walk-on redshirt sophomore who started in the 2024 GameAbove Bowl, announced Wednesday that he will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2 with two years of eligibility remaining.

Thank You Pitt. DM for Film pic.twitter.com/LezfzdcYhG — David Lynch (@David_Lynch16) December 31, 2025

Lynch’s transfer announcement comes on the same day that starter and All-ACC linebacker Rasheem Biles is reportedly heading for the portal.

Eli Holstein is another name that Pitt could lose from its quarterback room to the portal after he was replaced by true freshman Mason Heintschel after the fourth game of the season. Along with Heintschel and Holstein, Cole Gonzales and walk-on freshman Beau Jackson make up the current Pitt quarterback room. Incoming freshmen signal callers Angelo Renda and Corey Dailey are set to enroll in the coming weeks.

Along with the start against Toledo, the 6-3, 215-pound Lynch played against Louisville and Boston College.

He completed 16-of-27 (59.2%) passes during that three-game run with 111 passing yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. Against Toledo, he tossed two interceptions that led to true freshman Julian Dugger replacing him for the remainder of the game.

Lynch did not appear in any games during the 2025 season. The East Greenwich, R.I. native joined Pitt in 2023 as a walk-on after a post-grad season at Florida’s IMG Academy.

Pitt Offseason Roster Tracker

Follow all of Pitt football’s offseason movement with Pittsburgh Sports Now‘s roster tracker here.

Offer Alert

Stay up to date on all the Pitt football news and intel from the staff at Pittsburgh Sports Now by becoming a premium member today. Take advantage of our current offer — receive a two-day trial for just $1. Click the image below to sign up!