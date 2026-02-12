Watch: #7 Duquesne Acro & Tumbling Prepares For Thursday Opener

It was an otherwise quiet UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse as the Duquesne Acrobatics & Tumbling Team took to the main gym but after going through its normal warmup, there was a surprise in store for everyone.



On the main videoboard, the team's introduction played, a compilation of footage gathered from media day, all of which fired up a clearly excited and ready team.



Already there was a good amount of momentum from the earlier combined news of acrobatics and tumbling being recognized as an NCAA sport in 2027, as well as the team's ranking of seventh in the NCATA preseason poll.



The program enters its second year of competition and after everyone was surprised by last season's preseason ranking of 15th, this ranking is a program best.



The screaming echoed throughout the venue, even catching coaches from other team's moving throughout by surprise.



"The athletes are ready to be back on the mat," coach Michaela Soper explained. "Along preseason but brought us to right now. Getting ranked nationally we're excited to step out and show the world what we've got."



Having been through last year, there is less of an acclamation process if only because an overwhelmingly large majority of last year's roster is returning, with two upperclassmen and the remainder either freshmen or sophomores.



A definite difference is there was not much time last year to scout other teams whether it be its starting values or some of what they do in different heats, but even with that knowledge, Soper utilizes certain decisions to play her team's best game.



It is the mindset of beating the opponent. Last year in its opening meet against Gannon, Duquesne had a total starting value of 10 less points, but by playing it clean earned a historic program victory.



In terms of standouts, Soper highlighted one such returner in McDermott, a graduate student base back for her sixth and final season.



McDermott understands that every first this season is her last, a bittersweet emotion, but that she could not be any happier having this last experience with a program which already has displayed so much growth.



"Oh, my goodness my excitement level is through the roof," beamed McDermott. "I cannot wait to showcase what we've been practicing for the past two semesters, it's been so exciting. I am excited for the freshmen and even this being my last year is bittersweet."



Other standouts this year include sophomore base Mia Dipner a one-time NCATA Freshman of the Week last season and Sienna Johnson, a sophomore top/tumbler who was an NCATA Honorable Mention for Freshman of the Week.



Soper also highlighted the tumblers in general who she feels have been stellar, something that could be a determining factor for her Dukes.



Though Duquesne has had mock meets, Thursday's contest against West Liberty is the first of six meets and the only one against a team not placed in the NCATA Preseason Top 15.



Duquesne will be facing stiff competition and believes now with a year under its belt it is more than capable of answering that challenge.



With that growth also comes increased support from the fan base. Acro & tumbling is very much a spectator sport, one which Duquesne offers free admission. All of this can help the Dukes get the season started on the right foot.



"Fans are what make it special," Soper concluded. "It is immeasurable and the young women have a done a good job educating the community. They love the sport they do and believe in what they do and value behind it."



