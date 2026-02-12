Watch: #7 Duquesne Acro & Tumbling Prepares For Thursday's Opener

It was an otherwise quiet UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse as the Duquesne Acrobatics & Tumbling Team took to the main gym but after going through its normal warmup, there was a surprise in store for everyone.

On the main videoboard, the team’s introduction played, a compilation of footage gathered from media day, all of which fired up a clearly excited a ready team which opens its season Thursday evening against West Liberty.

There already was a good amount of momentum from the combined earlier news of the sport being recognized by the NCAA in 2027 and a preseason ranking of seventh in the NCATA preseason poll.

The program enters its second year of competition and after everyone was surprised by last season’s preseason placement of 15th, this ranking is a program best.

These excited screams echoed throughout the venue, with coaches from multiple sports curious and caught by surprise.

“The athletes are ready to be back on the mat,” coach Michaela Soper determined. “A long preseason brought us to right now. Getting ranked nationally, we’re excited to step out and show the world what we’ve got.”

Having been through a full season, there is less of an acclimation process. An overwhelmingly large number of last year’s roster has returned, including two upperclassmen.

A definite difference from the 2025 season is that then there was not much time to scout the opposition whether that comes down to starting values or some of what is done in different heats.

As Soper explained it, sometimes even with having that knowledge, she utilizes certain decisions so that her team plays its best game. It is the mindset of beating the opponent.

During last season’s program opener against Gannon, Duquesne’s starting value was 10 points lower than its opposition, but its efforts were clean leading to victory.

In terms of standouts, Soper highlighted one of the upperclassmen in Abby McDermott, a graduate student base who is back for her sixth and final season.

McDermott understands that each first this season will be her last, certainly a bittersweet emotion for her, but she could not be happier to return to a program which in a short time has displayed tremendous growth.

“Oh, my goodness my excitement is through the roof,” she beamed. “I cannot wait to showcase what we’ve been practicing for the past two semesters, it’s been so exciting. I am excited for the freshmen and even this being my last year is bittersweet.”

Other standouts this year include sophomore base Mia Dipner, a one-time NCATA Freshman of the Week and another sophomore in top/tumbler Sienna Johnson who was an honorable mention at one point for the same award.

Soper also took time to highlight all of the tumblers, believing the work they have put in will make a difference in how the team scores this season.

Though Duquesne has had mock meets already at this point, Thursday’s contest is the first of six regular season events and the lone affair against a team unranked in the preseason poll.

These two teams met in West Virginia last season with the Dukes emerging victorious 252.515-239.795.

With its growth, Duquesne believes the same will transpire in terms of fan support. Acro & tumbling has proven to be a spectator sport and admission is free for all home meets this season.

“Fans are what make it special,” concluded Soper. “It is immeasurable and the young women have done a good job educating the community. They love the sport they do and believe in what they do and the value behind it.”