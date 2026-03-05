WATCH: FitzSimmons, Baer Talk Pitt Return for 2026 as Veterans

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football lost each of its team captains from last season either to the transfer portal, graduation or the NFL.

Heading into 2026, the Panthers will be looking for new leaders to emerge and that includes from defensive tackle Sean FitzSimmons and offensive tackle Ryan Baer.

Two two longtime Panthers spoke about elevating their leadership this spring as they enter their redshirt senior seasons. The duo also talked about what kept them at Pitt amid on the craziness of transfer portal movement.

Watch the full Pitt player press conferences below: